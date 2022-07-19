‘Heroism and Courage’: Israeli Man Wounded in Palestinian Stabbing Attack on Jerusalem Bus

An Israeli man was moderately injured on Tuesday after being stabbed by a Palestinian assailant on a bus, in a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem.

The attacker, a West Bank resident in his 40s traveling on the bus, began stabbing a 41-year-old Israeli passenger with a screwdriver, according to a preliminary police investigation. The driver immediately stopped the ride, and the assailant and other passengers exited the bus.

Meshi Ben Ami, a photographer for Israeli news portal Ynet who was driving by the scene in Jerusalem’s northeast Ramot neighborhood, noticed what was happening and shot at the assailant with his personal firearm, wounding him.

“I stopped my car and saw something that looked like someone was hitting someone else. I thought it was a brawl and got closer and realized it was some kind of a terrorist attack,” Ben Ami told Ynet. “As I got out of the car and loaded my gun I saw one wounded man who was bleeding heavily. The terrorist came towards me, and I heard him mumbling in Arabic.”

Related coverage ‘Crypto Was Our Slingshot Against the Silicon Valley Goliath,’ Says Miami Mayor at Tel Aviv Forum CTech – “We spent 10 years trying to create a tech ecosystem in Miami. Whether you like it or not,...

“I did not hesitate, I fired one bullet and he fell to the floor,” Ben Ami said.

Security forces and first responders arrived shortly after. United Hatzalah said the injured Israeli man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid commended Ben Ami, whose actions he said prevented further harm.

“I would like to wish a speedy recovery to the wounded who was injured in the stabbing incident in Jerusalem,” Lapid tweeted. “We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and disrupt the routine of our lives.”

“We will settle the score with anyone who tries to harm innocent civilians,” he cautioned.

“This is another reminder of the terrorist threat we are facing”, said Jerusalem Police District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman. “The heroism and courage of passing civilians who fought and neutralized the terrorist prevented further harm to innocent people.”

Palestinian terror groups on Tuesday issued statements praising the attack, with Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem calling it a “natural response to the crimes of the occupation against our Islamic and Christian sanctities in the city of Jerusalem.”

“This act of resistance confirms once again the failure of all attempts to stop the escalation of the act of resistance in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem,” Qassem said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel Air Force fighter jets struck a military post belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, after a bullet fired from the Palestinian territory hit an industrial building in the town of Netiv Haasara, in southern Israel, the IDF stated.

The Jerusalem incident comes after a wave of deadly terror attacks by Palestinian perpetrators beginning in March, which took the lives of 19 Israelis.