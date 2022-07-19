Wednesday, July 20th | 21 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Forges Ties With Iran’s Khamenei in Tehran Talks

‘Crypto Was Our Slingshot Against the Silicon Valley Goliath,’ Says Miami Mayor at Tel Aviv Forum

Over 80% of Olim Who Arrived After Feb 24 Intend to Stay in Israel: Poll

Israeli Photographer Neutralizes Terrorist in Jerusalem, Six Years After Stopping Another Attack

UK Soccer Fans Who Sang Antisemitic Taunt on Flight to Belgium Escape Prosecution

‘Heroism and Courage’: Israeli Man Wounded in Palestinian Stabbing Attack on Jerusalem Bus

Israel Says Hezbollah’s ‘Unacceptable Aggression’ Could Trigger ‘Escalation’

Iran Hails ‘Historic’ $40 Billion Deal With Russian Energy Giant Gazprom as Putin Arrives in Tehran

Biden’s Visit Proves Israel Shouldn’t Become a ‘Republican’ Issue

‘Tale of Two Slain Journalists’: TV Host Equates Israel with Saudi Arabia in Bizarre Parallel

July 19, 2022 2:34 pm
0

UK Soccer Fans Who Sang Antisemitic Taunt on Flight to Belgium Escape Prosecution

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

West Ham United fans singing an antisemitic chant as a Jewish man boards the same flight to Belgium. Photo: Screenshot.

The case against two London soccer fans who harassed a Jewish fellow passenger on a flight to Belgium with an antisemitic song collapsed on Tuesday as prosecutors found themselves unable to determine whether the incident took place in British airspace.

Lee Carey, 55, and Jak Bruce, 31, denied a public order offense after they were filmed singing antisemitic slurs as an Orthodox Jewish passenger walked past them on the RyanAir flight to Brussels in Nov. 2021. Their song — directed at West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are regarded in English soccer folklore as a “Jewish” club — mocked the Jewish religious practice of circumcision, ending with the taunt, “I’ve got foreskin, haven’t you?”

The two fans were traveling to watch London Premier League side West Ham United in a UEFA Europa League match against Belgian club Genk.

In their initial court appearance in May, Carey and Bruce made a joint submission for the case to be dismissed. Lawyers for the pair both argued the court had no jurisdiction over the incident under the Civil Aviation Act.

Related coverage

July 19, 2022 4:50 pm
0

Putin Forges Ties With Iran’s Khamenei in Tehran Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first...

The case was then adjourned as the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) considered the request. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the CPS told broadcaster Sky Sports News that “there was insufficient evidence to prove that the alleged offenses took place in British airspace and therefore within remit of our courts.”

The spokesperson added that the “CPS takes racism, homophobia, and antisemitism in sport extremely seriously because of the devastating impact it has on victims and wider society. Where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest, we will prosecute these cases. We are working with sporting bodies and the police to advise them on the evidence required to build strong cases so that offenders can be brought to justice.”

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, West Ham United said it was “appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behavior of the individuals involved.” The club’s manager, David Moyes, also condemned the incident, saying, “We don’t want to be associated with supporters like this.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.