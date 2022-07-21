Friday, July 22nd | 23 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Builds Judean Desert Barrier in Bid to Reach ‘Zero Terrorist Attacks’

Israel Aerospace Gets $200M European Special Aircraft Deal

Qatari Textbooks Making ‘Slow’ Progress in Eliminating Antisemitism, Says Watchdog Report

Israel to Send Diplomatic Delegation to Russia Over Effort to Shut Down Jewish Agency

Israel Advances Interfaith Forum With UAE, US to Combat Religious Extremism  

Iran Doesn’t Appear to Want a Nuclear Deal, British Spy Chief Says

Media on Mute as White Supremacists, Iran, and Palestinians Unite In Support of ‘Mapping Project’

Israel’s Police Officers Are Resigning — and the Crisis Must Be Addressed

Weaponizing Food: How Condé Nast Transformed an Israeli City Into a Palestinian Town

The Haifa Port Now Belongs to an Indian Investor; Is China the Reason?

July 21, 2022 4:13 pm
0

Israel Aerospace Gets $200M European Special Aircraft Deal

avatar by i24 News

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

i24 News – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it signed a contract valued at over $200 million to provide Special Mission Aircraft to a NATO member country in Europe.

The aircraft will be developed by ELTA Systems Ltd, IAI’s radar and intelligence technology subsidiary.

The systems utilize miniaturized sensor technologies alongside developing algorithms and software applications based on artificial intelligence, IAI said. Prior to this, most special mission aircraft utilized large cargo or commercial aircraft, it said.

IAI’s Special Mission Aircraft are already active in Israel, and in other countries worldwide, including Italy and Singapore, according to Flight Global.

Related coverage

July 21, 2022 4:48 pm
0

IDF Builds Judean Desert Barrier in Bid to Reach ‘Zero Terrorist Attacks’

The Israeli military on Thursday revealed progress made on an "engineering barrier" in the Judean Desert that seeks to clamp...

The company did not name the customer or provide details about the aircraft type or delivery timeframe in the announcement.

ELTA’s special mission aircraft line includes Airborne Early Warning & Control, Air to Ground Surveillance, Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Signal Intelligence.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said in the statement, “Time and time again, IAI continues to prove its ground-breaking capabilities, which have high global demand and worldwide appreciation.”

“This contract, at the center of which are advanced special mission aircraft, is another testament to our unique technologies which are a crucial strategic component to every military utilizing them.”

Yoav Tourgeman, IAI VP and ELTA CEO, added: “The special mission aircraft developed by IAI-ELTA provide our customers with significant advantage and constitute a strategic asset. We are thrilled to win this contract to provide a NATO member country with our advanced technologies.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.