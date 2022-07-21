Israel Aerospace Gets $200M European Special Aircraft Deal

i24 News – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it signed a contract valued at over $200 million to provide Special Mission Aircraft to a NATO member country in Europe.

The aircraft will be developed by ELTA Systems Ltd, IAI’s radar and intelligence technology subsidiary.

The systems utilize miniaturized sensor technologies alongside developing algorithms and software applications based on artificial intelligence, IAI said. Prior to this, most special mission aircraft utilized large cargo or commercial aircraft, it said.

IAI’s Special Mission Aircraft are already active in Israel, and in other countries worldwide, including Italy and Singapore, according to Flight Global.

The company did not name the customer or provide details about the aircraft type or delivery timeframe in the announcement.

ELTA’s special mission aircraft line includes Airborne Early Warning & Control, Air to Ground Surveillance, Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Signal Intelligence.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said in the statement, “Time and time again, IAI continues to prove its ground-breaking capabilities, which have high global demand and worldwide appreciation.”

“This contract, at the center of which are advanced special mission aircraft, is another testament to our unique technologies which are a crucial strategic component to every military utilizing them.”

Yoav Tourgeman, IAI VP and ELTA CEO, added: “The special mission aircraft developed by IAI-ELTA provide our customers with significant advantage and constitute a strategic asset. We are thrilled to win this contract to provide a NATO member country with our advanced technologies.”