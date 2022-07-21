Media on Mute as White Supremacists, Iran, and Palestinians Unite In Support of ‘Mapping Project’

This was how Jon Minadeo II, founder of the neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League (GDL), opened a December 2020 podcast that aired on the group’s dedicated channel, Goyim TV:

Alright! White power! Heil Hitler! F**k these kikes! And a shout out to all the goys out there of all colors and ethnicities that hate the Jew.

Founded in 2018, the GDL network has participated in numerous anti-Jewish protests over the past few years, including burning swastikas and Israeli flags on a beach in Florida, hanging banners in California that proclaimed “the Jews want a race war,” and posing as Orthodox Jews to apologize for “lying” about the Holocaust.

Such hateful antics — performed in busy locations for maximum impact — have inevitably garnered numerous headlines in the national media, such as in The Wall Street Journal, The Daily Mail, and NBC News.

More recently, the GDL made common cause with a group that would probably like to think of itself as anti-racist: the BDS-affiliated anti-Israel campaigners who founded the sinister Mapping Project.

The Mapping Project is a list of hundreds of institutions and entities in Massachusetts — many of which are Jewish — that are supposedly connected to the “colonization of Palestine,” and the “harms that [it sees] as linked, such as policing, US imperialism, and displacement/ethnic cleansing.”

The Mapping Project collective stated these are institutions that it seeks to dismantle, while menacingly reminding its supporters that “every entity has an address.”

On July 13, the group received a ringing endorsement on Goyim TV, when it was featured during a neo-Nazi livestream in a move that prompted widespread concern among Jewish groups.

The Mapping Project, an initiative from left-wing groups in Massachusetts marking Jewish places that support Israel, is used by white supremacist Goyim TV in a July 13 stream. “This is super, duper, ooper important,” streamer Jon Minadeo says pointing at the map. 1/x pic.twitter.com/Kgdb0J4yXm — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) July 15, 2022

The CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, Jeremy Burton, warned how “white supremacists are now using the Boston ‘mapping project’ in their outreach,” and noted that the GDL’s support underscored the “danger this document poses to our Jewish community.”

Likewise, Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt described GDL’s seal of approval for the Mapping Project as evidence that it is not “protected political speech,” but rather “poisonous incitement that endangers the Jewish community.”

Yet, the same media outlets that have a history of zealously reporting on the GDL’s attention-grabbing hatred have apparently not seen the news value in informing its readers that the white supremacist group is now aligning itself with BDS campaigners.

Except for a handful of articles in Jewish media outlets (see here and here), not a single mainstream publication has reported on this disturbing development.

Major US outlets were equally reticent to inform their readers that the Mapping Project was also commended by the Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which in a June 24 statement said it “highly appreciates and salutes the organizers of the Mapping Project,” calling it a “new and qualitative addition to the campaigns to confront the Zionist entity.”

And earlier this month, the Iranian state-run propaganda channel Press TV also lavished praise on the Mapping Project’s efforts, describing it as an “innovative” way to fight Zionism. “The fact is that lists, diagrams and briefings on the many ways in which Zionist groups ally with imperial powers and subvert anti-racism is essential,” Press TV reporter Bianca Rahimi gushed, adding: “It is perfectly legitimate to target Jewish groups that support Zionist crimes, just as it is to target Christian groups that do the same. The ‘Mapping Project,’ to its credit, is already doing that.”

Again, the Iranian regime’s support of a project that singles out Jewish businesses in Boston for boycott efforts was largely ignored by the mainstream US press. It would appear, then, that America’s most prominent media outlets have something of a blind spot when it comes to acknowledging the ideological similarities between BDS campaigners and neo-Nazis.

The Mapping Project has rejected allegations that its project is motivated by antisemitism, yet it is revealing that the otherwise disparate groups that have promoted it all have one feature in common — a hatred of Jews.

Why has the media chosen to ignore this worrying fact?

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.