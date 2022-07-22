Friday, July 22nd | 24 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Civil Rights Complaint Alleges ‘Pattern of Antisemitism’ at CUNY

US Discussing America-Made Fighter Jets for Ukraine

Israeli Startup to Make 2022 World Cup Deaf-Accessible

New York Times Ignores Its Own Investigation of Journalist Slain in Jenin

Anger as Resolution Denouncing Israeli ‘Apartheid’ Is Proposed by Far-Left Deputies in French National Assembly

Saudi Arrested After Israeli Journalist’s Mecca Report

Palestinian Armed With Knife Arrested After Trailing Worshippers in Old City

Ukraine, Russia Sign Deal to Reopen Grain Export Ports as War Rages On

Iran Vows Revenge After US-Israel Declaration on Nuclear Program

What the Torah Says About Motivated Reasoning, and ‘Stop the Steal’

July 22, 2022 4:56 pm
0

US Discussing America-Made Fighter Jets for Ukraine

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The United States is exploring whether it can send US-made fighter jets to Ukraine, a White House spokesman told reporters on Friday as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth month and fighting rages in eastern Ukraine.

While the Biden administration was making preliminary explorations into the feasibility of potentially providing the jets to Ukraine, the move is not something that would be done immediately, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

“It’s not something that would be executed in the near-term,” Kirby said.

Such a move would be a major increase in US support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia. So far the United States has provided $8.2 billion in security aid for Ukraine.

Related coverage

July 22, 2022 5:18 pm
0

Civil Rights Complaint Alleges ‘Pattern of Antisemitism’ at CUNY

The City University of New York (CUNY) is the subject of a new Title VI complaint with the US Department...

Kirby also disclosed details of the latest US arms package for Ukraine, which totaled $270 million to aid in its defense against Russian aggression, including $100 million for drones.

The package, authorized by US President Joe Biden, will allow Kiev to acquire 580 of privately held AEVEX Aerospace LLC’s Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles, Kirby said.

The package includes another tranche of up to around $175 million for other defense aid, a separate White House memo said.

It would include more high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and other weapons that Ukrainians are using on the battlefield, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The additional US funding comes as Ukraine seeks to fend off Moscow as the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two continued into its fifth month.

President Volodymyr Zelensky this week said his forces could inflict major damage on Russia as Kyiv leans on Western weapons in planned efforts to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.