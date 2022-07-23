Sunday, July 24th | 25 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia’s Lavrov to Visit Africa as Moscow Seeks Non-Western Ties

Iran Says it Detains Israel-Linked Network Planning Sabotage

Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Greece to Sign Energy, Telecoms Deals

Israel: One Dead, 15 Wounded in Weekend Violence

Iran Says Saudi Ready to Move Reconciliation Talks to Higher Level

Civil Rights Complaint Alleges ‘Pattern of Antisemitism’ at CUNY

US Discussing America-Made Fighter Jets for Ukraine

Israeli Startup to Make 2022 World Cup Deaf-Accessible

New York Times Ignores Its Own Investigation of Journalist Slain in Jenin

Anger as Resolution Denouncing Israeli ‘Apartheid’ Is Proposed by Far-Left Deputies in French National Assembly

July 23, 2022 1:15 pm
0

Iran Says it Detains Israel-Linked Network Planning Sabotage

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli flag draped over a sign in Tehran that reads: “Thank you, Mossad.” Photo: Twitter.

Iran said on Saturday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel before they were able to carry out sabotage and “terrorist operations,” state media reported.

The announcement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry came amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran’s nuclear program.

“This network’s members were in contact with (Israel’s) Mossad spy agency through a neighboring country and entered Iran from (Iraq’s) Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives,” the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees Mossad, declined to comment.

Iran often accuses its enemies or rivals abroad, such as Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, of trying to destabilize the country.

The Intelligence ministry did not say how many people were arrested and did not divulge their nationality. The network planned “acts of sabotage and unprecedented terrorist operations in sensitive locations,” its statement said, without giving details.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.