July 24, 2022 9:15 am
Jordan’s King Protests Border Attacks by Iran-Tied Militias

avatar by i24 News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

i24 NewsKing Abdullah II protested in an interview published Sunday over attacks on Jordan’s borders by “militias linked to Iran” following deadly clashes with drug smugglers on the frontier with Syria.

Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran,” he told Al-Rai newspaper.

Abdullah called for “a change of behavior by Iran” and said that Jordan “does not want tensions in the region.”

Jordan, like the rest of the Arab countries, seeks good relations with Iran, with mutual respect, good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty of other states and non-interference in their affairs,” the king said.

Abdullah said that Jordan, like other Arab nations, was being targeted by smugglers of drugs and arms that he said were in transit to Europe.

“Jordan is coordinating with its brothers (Arab countries) to confront this and protect its borders,” he said.

The Jordanian army conducts regular anti-smuggling operations on the border with Syria, where Iran-backed fighters support the Damascus regime in a civil war that erupted in 2011.

On January 27, Amman said its forces killed 27 drug traffickers supported by armed groups, seizing a large number of drugs. An officer and a border guard were killed in a similar clash earlier that month.

According to organizations that monitor drug trafficking, the increasingly popular amphetamine-style stimulant captagon is produced in government-controlled areas of Syria and marketed almost exclusively in the Middle East.

