Israeli Soccer Star Manor Solomon Poised to Make Debut in England’s Elite Premier League

One of Israel’s most highly-tipped soccer players is set to make his debut in England’s elite Premier League competition when the new season begins on Aug. 6.

23-year-old Manor Solomon’s signing by newly-promoted west London side Fulham was announced on Monday after weeks of uncertain negotiations. Solomon previously played for top Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk until the Russian invasion in February, and has not played domestic soccer competitively since.

An attacking midfield player on the left-wing, Solomon has earned a reputation for getting himself into dangerous positions in the opposing team’s half, chalking up nine goals and one assist during Shakhtar’s last full season in the Ukrainian league in 2020-21 and excelling in one-on-one contests with defenders.

Solomon has also distinguished himself as part of Israel’s national team, having made his debut in 2017 when he was just 16. During the last two years, Solomon has found the net for Israel on several critical occasions, among them the sole goal in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Scotland in Nov. 2020. Last month, Solomon turned around a 1-0 deficit in a match between Israel and Albania, scoring two goals in the space of 16 minutes to win the game.

Related coverage Russian Gas Cut to Europe Hits Economic Hopes After Ukraine Grain Deal Russia will further cut gas supplies to Europe in a blow to countries that have supported Kyiv just as there...

“He’s very good at dribbling,” Ukrainian soccer writer Andrew Todos told news outlet The Athletic. “He has a low center of gravity, quick feet and is a technical player. He has a bit of strength, too, to beat players in those duels. His delivery is not bad either.”

Born into a Sephardic Jewish family in Israel, Solomon made his career debut in 2017 with Maccabi Petah Tikvah before being signed by Shakhtar two years later. His performances in the UEFA Champions League — the top club competition in Europe — have been particularly noteworthy, seeing goals scored against Italian club Atalanta, English champions Manchester City and Spanish champions Real Madrid, among others.

Solomon declared himself “delighted” to be at Fulham, who return to the Premier League after being relegated to the next division down last year.

“There are some great players here and I am determined to help Fulham achieve its goals for the year,” he said. “I also want to send a big hug to my friends and supporters in Ukraine. You are in my thoughts.”