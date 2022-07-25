Tuesday, July 26th | 27 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecasts, Warns High Inflation Threatens Recession

Asian Investors Bet on Haifa as Israel Draws Closer to Arab Gulf

IDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Responsible for Ariel Attack

Russian Gas Cut to Europe Hits Economic Hopes After Ukraine Grain Deal

Neo-Nazi Protest Outside Florida Conservative Conference Draws Outcry

IDF Arrests Suspect With Loaded Gun Who Started Fire at West Bank Kibbutz

Israeli Soccer Star Manor Solomon Poised to Make Debut in England’s Elite Premier League

‘Extremely Rare’ Bronze Coin Discovered Off Israeli Coast Fills in Roman-Era ‘Puzzle’

Abraham Accords: Time to Change the Conversation on Campus

‘Palestine Correspondent’ Mohammed El-Kurd Shares ‘Nazi-Like’ Cartoon: Will The Nation Remain Silent?

July 25, 2022 4:56 pm
0

Neo-Nazi Protest Outside Florida Conservative Conference Draws Outcry

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

People waving Nazi swastika flags argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A neo-Nazi demonstration staged outside a conference for conservative students in Tampa, Florida, has been roundly condemned by Jewish leaders and state officials.

Protesters on Saturday waved flags representing the Nazi party and the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization, near the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA held its annual Student Action Summit. The three-day conference played host to former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other prominent conservatives.

According to the Associated Press, the neo-Nazi protesters “briefly” confronted pro-choice demonstrators participating in their own march. They also distributed antisemitic flyers produced by the so-called “Goyim Defense League (GDL),” a neo-Nazi group identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a “small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs.”

Mike Igel, chairman of the Florida Holocaust Museum, which is located a half-hour drive from Tampa Convention Center, said the protest was a “direct threat” to the local Jewish community.

Related coverage

July 26, 2022 8:30 am
0

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecasts, Warns High Inflation Threatens Recession

The International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts again on Tuesday, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the...

“Carrying the Nazi flag, or that of the SS, the unit responsible for some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, is an indefensible act of pure hatred,” Igel said. “This isn’t about politics or religion. It’s about humanity.”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet told the AP that the organization’s security attempted to remove the individuals, but had no recourse as they were located on public property.

“We have no idea who they are are or why they were here,” Kolvet told the news agency Sunday. “They had nothing to do with TPUSA, our event, or our students. Our students, after initially confronting them, ultimately took the mature route and vacated the space. Once that happened, these individuals left.”

Commenting on Twitter, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) called the demonstration a “disgusting act of hateful antisemitism.”

“[It] doesn’t belong in Florida, our nation nation or anywhere across the world,” he said. “We stand with our Jewish community and against this hate. It must end.”

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate seeking to replace DeSantis, said, “we need to stand united, this is not a Democratic or Republican issue. This is a human issue.”

“These kinds of actions and these kinds of words are to be condemned,” she continued, according to local CBS affiliate.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.