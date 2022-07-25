Monday, July 25th | 27 Tammuz 5782

July 25, 2022 10:17 am
Palestinian Lawyers Protest Against Abbas ‘Rule by Decree’

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian lawyers hold protest against Palestinian Authority’s rule by decree and demand a return to normal parliamentary lawmaking, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

i24 News – Hundreds of Palestinian lawyers held a rare street protest on Monday against what they described as the Palestinian Authority’s “rule by decree,” condemning President Mahmoud Abbas for governing without a parliament.

The Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) — created under the Oslo Peace Accords with Israel — has been inactive since 2007, meaning Abbas has led without a functioning parliament for nearly all of his tenure as president. However, a new leadership at the Palestinian Bar Association seeks to pressure Abbas.

The association’s president, Suheil Ashour, told AFP at the protest that his body would stand firm against legislation delivered by presidential decree that curbed Palestinian “rights and freedoms.”

“Our demand is either to stop their implementation now or to cancel” a raft of restrictive laws, said Ashour, who pushed for reforms when he was elected association president earlier this year.

The draft Palestinian constitution allows for presidential decrees “if necessary,” in cases where the PLC cannot act, but lawyers said Abbas has gone too far. Riot police prevented the demonstrators, clad in their black robes, from marching to the nearby office of prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Abbas was elected Palestinian president in 2005, following the death of iconic leader Yasser Arafat. Hamas Islamists, bitter rivals of Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, swept to victory in the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections.

Fallout from that vote helped spark a split in Palestinian governance, with Fatah retaining control of the West Bank and Hamas running Gaza since 2007. According to estimates by Palestinian legal experts, Abbas issued some 400 presidential decrees while in office.

He officially dissolved the PLC in 2018 and moves to hold new elections have faced pushback. Abbas had set dates for presidential and legislative elections to be held last year across the Palestinian territories, with Hamas’s participation, but cancelled the polls citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in eastern Jerusalem.

