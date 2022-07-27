Wednesday, July 27th | 28 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Intel Failures, Gaps in Police Preparedness Marked 2021 Riots in Israel, Comptroller Finds

Bereaved Families of Israeli Athletes Killed at 1972 Munich Olympics ‘Insulted’ by German Compensation Offer

Jerusalem Slams UN Official Who Questioned Israel’s Membership, Railed at ‘Jewish Lobby’

Iran’s Khamenei Says Western Enemies Stoking Anti-Hijab Protests

Jack Black Says Passion for Acting Was Born at Passover Seder Hosted by Holocaust Survivor

Apple Setting Up New R&D Center in Jerusalem

Israel Opens New Grave Connected to the Case of Disappeared Yemeni Children

Jewish Actress Mayim Bialik Signs Long-Term Deal to Continue Co-Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Israel Reveals Hamas Infrastructure in Civilian Areas Used to Launch Terror Attacks

Unilever Chief Tells Ben & Jerry’s Not to ‘Stray Into Geopolitics’ After Dispute Over Israel Boycott

July 27, 2022 2:01 pm
0

Israel Opens New Grave Connected to the Case of Disappeared Yemeni Children

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: A worker walks at a cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

i24 News – A new grave was opened Wednesday at the Nachalat Itzhak cemetery in Tel Aviv, in connection with the so-called “Yemeni children” case — the disappearance of mainly Yemenite babies and toddlers in 1950s Israel.

The opening of the alleged burial of Yossef Melamed was carried out at the request of the child’s family who hopes to solve the mystery of what happened, Walla News reported

According to the news site, Yossef Melamed was still a baby when his mother took him to Hadassah Hospital. The next day his death was announced, and medical personnel proceeded to bury him, the mother was told.

But a few years later, a letter was sent to the family announcing that after an investigation, it was discovered at the Ministry of the Interior that their son left the country in 1963 and is not dead.

Related coverage

July 27, 2022 4:22 pm
0

Intel Failures, Gaps in Police Preparedness Marked 2021 Riots in Israel, Comptroller Finds

The violence that broke out between Arab and Jewish Israelis last summer exposed intelligence failures and gaps in police preparedness,...

The child’s mother, now in her 90s, still believes he is alive and not buried in the Nachalat Yitzhak cemetery — where the headstone with his name engraved on it is.

Now remains the hope of finding dental remains or traces of DNA to solve the mystery and shed light on what happened to Yossef Melamed.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine said the graves can only be opened in the summer and after examination of Yossef Melamed’s body, it will be decided whether or not to open eight more graves.

Last May, the remains of several bodies were found after lifting the tombstone from the burial of baby Uziel Houri, one of the Yemeni children believed to be abducted. The excavations have since been stopped in order to obtain a permit for examination by the court.

The case of the Yemeni children involves more than a thousand families, mainly from Yemen, the Balkans, and North Africa, and dates to the 1950s, shortly after the creation of the State of Israel.

The authorities reportedly announced the death of children during medical treatment, while they were allegedly abducted and entrusted to childless couples of European origins. Three commissions of inquiry were created, but no proof of institutionalized abduction could be provided.

In February 2021, the previous government adopted a plan to compensate families, who, however, urge the authorities to reveal confidential documents, deeming financial compensation to be the “price of silence.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.