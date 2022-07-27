Yahoo to Expand Its R&D Centers in Israel

JNS.org – Yahoo will expand its research and development centers in Israel, the company announced on Monday.

The company also appointed Neetai Eshel as managing director for its Israel R&D centers in Tel Aviv and Haifa, reported the Israeli business daily Globes.

Verizon acquired Yahoo and merged it with AOL in 2017. Yahoo has operated in Israel for almost 20 years.

The Tel Aviv office focuses on its adtech, video and data products, while the Haifa center is comprised of researchers with advanced degrees in computer science and algorithmics.

The company’s center in Tel Aviv has been a growth engine for Yahoo in recent years.