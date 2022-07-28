Thursday, July 28th | 29 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Soldier Reveals She Was ‘Handed Over to Prisoners’ at Gilboa

Israeli Forces Detain Ten Suspects in Overnight West Bank Counterterror Raids

Macron Hosts Saudi Crown Prince With Oil, Iran, Rights on Agenda

Plucked by New York Yankees, Eric Reyzelman is Off to Play Ball

Grants Offered to Jewish Federations to Resettle Ukrainian Refugees

South African Foreign Minister Wants Israel Designated an Apartheid State

In Amman, Lapid and Jordan’s King Abdullah Talk Agtech, Energy, Tourism

Iran Says Suspected Israeli-Linked Spies Arrested

Russian Forces Capture Ukraine’s Second Biggest Power Plant, Ukraine Says

Intel Failures, Gaps in Police Preparedness Marked 2021 Riots in Israel, Comptroller Finds

July 28, 2022 6:48 am
0

Iran Says Suspected Israeli-Linked Spies Arrested

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/Files

Iranian police have arrested the alleged leader and four other members of a spy network they suspect is affiliated to Israel’s secret services, Iranian law enforcement authorities said on Thursday.

They did not give the nationality of those arrested but said they had received training for armed operations and sabotage.

“The arrested five members of this spy network were given various pledges from (Israel’s) Mossad, including financial promises, to gather information from important areas across the country,” the law enforcement intelligence organization said in a statement reported by the semi-official ILNA news agency.

In Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees the foreign intelligence agency Mossad, declined comment on the reported arrests.

Related coverage

July 28, 2022 7:52 am
0

In Amman, Lapid and Jordan’s King Abdullah Talk Agtech, Energy, Tourism

JNS.org - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday, according to a...

On Wednesday, Iran’s minister of intelligence Esmail Khatib said Tehran had foiled subversive actions from the “Zionist regime,” its term for Israel. Iranian security forces have successfully carried out a number of operations against Israel over the last few months, he said without specifying what they consisted of.

Last week, Iran’s security forces said they arrested a network of agents working for Israel who entered Iran from Iraq’s Kurdistan to carry out sabotage and what they called “terrorist operations.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.