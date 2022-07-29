LA’s ‘Scripted Israel’ to Introduce US Entertainment Execs to Top Israeli Talent

An upcoming Los Angeles initiative with give entertainment executives in the United States an opportunity to meet and work with creative minds from Israel, Deadline reported.

Scripted Israel will take place September 19-22 and is being hosted by the Consulates General of Israel in Los Angeles and New York.

Organizers have revealed the participating talent and companies, set to include 17 prominent Israeli producers and screenwriters, such as Nir Berger (“Dead End”), Omri Van Essen (“Tehran”) and Tehila Peter-Dansker (“Cold Water”), according to Deadline.

Among the companies slated to take part are MoviePlus Productions, the co-producer of the HBO drama “Our Boys;” Dori Media, which produced the Apple TV+ series “Losing Alice;” Spiro Films, the production company behind the “When Heroes Fly”series that was picked up by Netflix; and Koda Communications, which created the scripted series that was the basis for HBO’s “Your Honor.”

