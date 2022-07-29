Friday, July 29th | 1 Av 5782

July 29, 2022 12:11 pm
LA’s ‘Scripted Israel’ to Introduce US Entertainment Execs to Top Israeli Talent

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An upcoming Los Angeles initiative with give entertainment executives in the United States an opportunity to meet and work with creative minds from Israel, Deadline reported.

Scripted Israel will take place September 19-22 and is being hosted by the Consulates General of Israel in Los Angeles and New York.

Organizers have revealed the participating talent and companies, set to include 17 prominent Israeli producers and screenwriters, such as Nir Berger (“Dead End”), Omri Van Essen (“Tehran”) and Tehila Peter-Dansker (“Cold Water”), according to Deadline.

Among the companies slated to take part are MoviePlus Productions, the co-producer of the HBO drama “Our Boys;” Dori Media, which produced the Apple TV+ series “Losing Alice;” Spiro Films, the production company behind the “When Heroes Fly”series  that was picked up by Netflix; and Koda Communications, which created the scripted series that was the basis for HBO’s “Your Honor.”

Scripted Israel has also revealed partnerships with the Sam Spiegel Series Lab, an Israeli program that supports promising scripted television shows, and The Israeli TV and Film Producers Association (IPAC), which helped introduce a $13 million tax rebate for film and television productions that passed in Israel last month.

IPAC will also announce at the event in September a new project, American Friends of the Israeli Producers Association, which will promote partnerships between the US and Israeli entertainment industries, Deadline reported.

“We could not be happier with the list of talented producers and writers carefully curated by our colleagues at the Sam Spiegel Series Lab and the Israeli TV and Film Producers Association for the summit,” said Tchelet Semel and Daniel Susz from the Consulates General of Israel in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. “This diverse lineup brings forth top creative and production expertise alongside a rich portfolio of IP. We are confident that the relationships formed during Scripted Israel will lay the groundwork for global television’s next big hits.”

