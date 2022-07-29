Friday, July 29th | 1 Av 5782

July 29, 2022 8:03 am
White House Expected to Name New Liaison to Jewish Community

avatar by JNS.org

White House south side and gardens. Photo: Zach Rudisin/Wikimedia.

JNS.org – The White House’s liaison to the Jewish community Chanan Weissman announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down from the role.  

In a news release from the White House, Weissman wrote that he was transitioning to a new role in the US State Department and said farewell as point person for the last year. 

“I am honored beyond words to have served in this capacity on behalf of an administration I so deeply admire and as a link to a community with whom I so deeply identify,” he wrote. “As I wrap up my time, I’m excited to hand over the baton to an individual in whom I have every confidence will serve in this role with distinction.

Weissman wrote that his last day on the job will be on Friday. He started last August.

