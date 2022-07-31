Sunday, July 31st | 3 Av 5782

July 31, 2022 6:49 am
Lapid Condemns ‘Terrible Violence Directed Against Women’

Israeli security personnel stand together outside the walls of Gilboa prison in north Israel September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Gil Eliyahu

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting on Sunday commented on recent cases of “terrible violence” against women saying it was the government’s obligation “to eradicate this phenomenon.”

Speaking about the rape case of the female guard at Gilboa prison Lapid said an independent investigation will be launched following a request from Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

“It cannot be that a soldier is raped by a terrorist during her service. Yesterday I spoke at length on the matter with the Public Security Minister and Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Katy Perry. I was presented with the steps that have been taken by the IPS to ensure that such an incident never happens again,” the prime minister said.

Earlier on Friday, an Israeli soldier who did her military service as a guard at Gilboa prison leveled accusations that a security prisoner raped her, claiming her commanders were not only aware of what was going on, but “handed her over” to the Palestinian inmate. The former guard demanded an independent commission to investigate the case and launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for continuing her fight against prison rape.

“We will make certain that the soldier receives assistance. We will deal with the accused to the fullest extent of the law and we will ensure that such an incident does not recur,” Lapid stressed.

He also commented on other grave cases of violence against women in Israel, including a woman being murdered by her husband last week, saying that “it is our responsibility as a society and our obligation as the government to eradicate this phenomenon.”

