Maccabiah Matches and Hunger Games

JNS.org – It was extraordinary to be among the more than 10,000 competitors overall, and one of more than 1,200 members of the US team, at the Maccabiah games that just ended in Israel.

Maccabiah divides competitors into age groups. I made the team for tennis players 55 and older (age groups begin at 35+ and are in five-year increments up to 80 and above).

I was world ranked 736 in 1986 in singles, after playing Division One college tennis, but that was more than 35 years ago. Making the team and marching into the stadium with all the other athletes is an experience that I will always remember. The opening ceremonies were not only attended by Israeli leaders, but by US President Joe Biden, as well; it was the first time that an American president had attended them.

When I made the team in November, I had one main concern other than getting in shape: I did not want to have to compete on the 17th of Tammuz fast day. I knew that Maccabiah games did not take place on Shabbat, but I heard that they did proceed on this fast day.

My last match on the pro tennis tour nearly four decades ago was on Tisha B’Av (which falls this year on Aug. 6-7). I fasted and lost the match — the last round of qualifying in a satellite, tournament, the equivalent today of a futures tournament.