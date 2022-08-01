Monday, August 1st | 4 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Fights Back on ‘Apartheid State,’ But BDS Continues Its Lies

PA Increases Payments for Terrorists Who Killed US and Israeli Students

Man Arrested With Rifle Outside NY Home of Iranian-American Journalist

Check Point Q2 Profit Gains on ‘Healthy’ Cybersecurity Demand

Soccer Stars Messi and Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

UK Soccer Fan Banned for Three Years After Performing Nazi Salute at Game

IsraAID Provides Access to Potable Water for Ukrainian City of Mykolaiv

US Envoy Signals Optimism on Lebanese-Israeli Maritime Border Deal

Hamas: Officer Guarding Israeli Prisoner Was Killed in Airstrike

Iran Says It Responded to EU Proposal Aimed at Salvaging 2015 Nuclear Deal

August 1, 2022 8:03 am
0

UK Soccer Fan Banned for Three Years After Performing Nazi Salute at Game

avatar by JNS.org

Adolf Hitler giving a Nazi salute. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A sports fan in the United Kingdom who made a Nazi salute towards fans of the British soccer team Tottenham Spurs has been banned from attending matches for three years, reported Jewish News.

Shay Asher, 24, a fan of Newcastle United, was charged with racially aggravated harassment for making the Nazi gesture during a Premier League game that took place in October 2021. He admitted to the charge in April and was fined £200, about $243, by the Newcastle Magistrates Court.

He returned to the court to face a Football Banning Order, a measure pushed by the prosecution. During the hearing, the court agreed to impose the three-year ban.

Under its terms, Asher must surrender his passport, avoid soccer fields and keep away from soccer matches in the United Kingdom, according to Jewish News. He has also received a medical discharge from the Royal Engineers, a part of the British Army.

Related coverage

August 1, 2022 10:04 am
0

Man Arrested With Rifle Outside NY Home of Iranian-American Journalist

An Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist said it was "shocking" to learn that a man had been arrested last...

“This defendant took it upon himself to produce a Nazi salute,” said prosecutor Brian Payne.

He added that Asher “knew, or must have known, that there was a likelihood of there being a strong Jewish presence among the away supporters. It was a pretty deliberate and cynical action.”

The Tottenham Spurs are known for having a large Jewish fan base who call themselves the “Yid Army.”

Asher’s lawyer, John Wesencraft, opposed the banning order, saying the gesture was done in a “moment of madness” and that his client was not likely to do it again.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.