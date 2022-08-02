Israel Trains Ukrainian Therapists to Deal With After-Effects of War, Related Trauma

JNS.org – A delegation of 27 Ukrainian therapists traveled to Israel last week for the launch of a four-month training program on dealing with trauma, organized in part by the first ladies of Israel and Ukraine, Michal Herzog and Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska, respectively.

The training is based on methods that NATAL, the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, has developed over the years to treat terror and war-related trauma among Israel’s citizens, including veterans, children, terror victims and residents living in conflict zones.

During the first week of training, the therapists took part in a variety of lectures and workshops, such as diagnosing and identifying symptoms of anxiety, stress and trauma; providing support for first responders; preventing secondary trauma and burnout; and building resilience. They learned tools for working with diverse populations such as prisoners of war, refugees, victims of sexual violence and more.

The goal is to empower them with the skills to help victims of the war at home process what they have been through and get needed treatment.

Additional training will be given remotely as the therapists return to Ukraine with support and guidance from NATAL’s experts. It is being sponsored by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, which contribute to national and social projects in Israel, and the Jewish Federations of North America.