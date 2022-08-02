Tuesday, August 2nd | 5 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Great Normalizer of Antisemitism — the United Nations

Israel’s Herzog Orders Investigation of Alleged Sex Abuse of Prison Guards

Netflix Co-Founder Wears Tefillin for the First Time, Celebrates Bar Mitzvah

Israeli Lidar Maker Innoviz Signs $4 Billion Supply Deal With Volkswagen

Israel Closes Roads, Border Crossing Amid Risk of Retaliatory Attacks by Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Rapper Apologizes for Performing in T-Shirt Featuring Swastika

The Next Ethnic Studies Battleground: Look Who’s Teaching the Teachers

According to Demographic Numbers, Israel Will Become the Center of Jewish Life

US House Speaker Pelosi Lands in Taiwan; Chinese Warplanes Take to Skies

Antisemitic UN Human Rights Council ‘Investigator’ Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

August 2, 2022 12:56 pm
0

Netflix Co-Founder Wears Tefillin for the First Time, Celebrates Bar Mitzvah

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, left, with Yossi Chayo and Levi Chayo. Photo: Instagram.

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph recently put on tefillin (phylacteries) for the first time with the help of two Jewish entrepreneurs interviewed on his podcast series “That Will Never Work.”

After the episode, the guests — brothers Yossi and Levi Chayo, who run Bellissimo Custom Hats in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn — asked Randolph, 64, about his upbringing, COLlive.com reported.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor mentioned that he grew up in a Jewish family in Chappaqua, New York.

When the brothers asked Randolph if he ever wore tefillin before and he said no, they offered to help him put the religious leather straps onto his arms and forehead, and he agreed. They then assisted Randolph in reciting the necessary blessings when wearing tefillin, including “Shema Yisroel.” The three then danced together to celebrate Randolph’s bar mitzvah, which is the customary time when a Jewish boy first wears tefillin.

Related coverage

August 2, 2022 12:07 pm
0

Rapper Apologizes for Performing in T-Shirt Featuring Swastika

British rapper Slowthai apologized for wearing an "anti-fascist" T-shirt that featured the word “destroy” above a Nazi swastika during his...

“He was very emotional and grateful,” the Chayo brothers told COLlive.com.

The brothers also gifted Randolph with a custom hat, which they showed off on in an Instagram post along with a group selfie. The brothers wrote in the caption, “We hope you love your custom hat and Mazal Tov on your Bar Mitzvah #nevertoolate.”

The episode of “That Will Never Work” featuring the Chayo brothers is expected to be released in September, COLlive.com reported.

Watch Levi and Yossi Chayo dance with Marc Randolph, after he wears tefillin for the first time, in the video below.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.