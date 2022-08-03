Anne Frank House Releases English Video Series About Fate of Young Diarist After Her Arrest

The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam will release an English-language video series on Thursday in which an actress playing the young Jewish diarist describes the final six months of her life after she was arrested by Nazi forces and sent to a concentration camp.

The English version of “Anne Frank – After the Arrest,” previously shown only in Dutch, will premiere on Aug. 4, exactly 78 years since the arrest of Frank, her family, four other Jews who hid with them in a secret annex of a house in Amsterdam and two of their non-Jewish helpers.

The videos pick up where Frank’s diary left off, which she wrote in while in hiding. In three episodes, each about 15 minutes long, actress Luna Cruz Perez delivers monologues as Frank, describing her arrest, transportation and the broader conditions Jews faced in the concentration camps.

“It makes a deep impression to look through Anne’s eyes at the last months of her life; the terrible time in the camps,” Ronald Leopold, Anne Frank House Executive Director, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dutch public broadcaster NTR helped develop the series while the book “Na het Achterhuis” (“After the Secret Annex”) and other sources, including eyewitness accounts and documents, informed the basis for the episodes about what took place after Frank’s arrest.

“With this sequel, we’ve answered the questions of many young people about what happened to Anne after her arrest, the period she couldn’t describe in her diary,” Leopold added.

Frank and her family hid in the annex from July 1942 until they were arrested in August 1944 and deported to concentration camps. She survived the Auschwitz concentration camp but died a year later at the age of 15 with her older sister Margot, both of typhus, in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp shortly before it was liberated. Their father, Otto Frank, was the only family member to survive the Holocaust.

Otto had Anne’s diary published after World War II. The building with the secret annex that the Frank family hid in was turned into the Anne Frank House museum in 1960.

The English version of “Anne Frank – After the Arrest” will be available to view on the museum’s YouTube channel and will be accompanied by a live chat session. Watch the trailer below.