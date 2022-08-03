How and Why the Media Accepts Palestinian Lies

But more than pretty pieces, the products have a political meaning. Holding up a pink slipper with black crossover threading resembling a wire fence, Imad says in Arabic, “I made this shoe in 1999, and it’s called ‘prison,” during a March Instagram Live interview with Jebreal. The slipper represents the open-air prison that many Palestinians and humanitarians feel Gaza has become.

Of course, in 1999, Gaza was not under blockade, and the Oslo process was in full swing, but why should a reporter bother to check the facts from people who are clearly pushing a political message?

One other part of the article struck me, and it is a small but telling example of how the media is willing and eager to allow Palestinian lies to become part of the record:

The Rahalah workers, according to Jebreal, couldn’t take things to the post to get mailed from Bethlehem to Tel Aviv during the height of the pandemic. “What was once a 15-minute car ride is now a 45-minute car ride (for his transporters from Ramallah to Bethlehem),” she said. “And you know gas is more expensive out there too because Israel has sanctions on that for Palestinians. And then you have to pay the actual shipping from Israel to the states.”

I had never heard of “gasoline sanctions” on Palestinians before, so I looked up current fuel prices on gasoline in the Palestinian territories and in Israel.