Friday, August 5th | 8 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Zionist Movement Given Special Advisory Status at United Nations

New Pediatric Playroom Opens at Medical Center in Ashdod, South of Tel Aviv

US Calls China’s Military Action Over Taiwan Unjustified, Beijing Sanctioning Pelosi

Iran Nuclear Talks Resume With Both Sides Playing Down Prospects

‘Pathetic and Unconvincing’: Israel Rejects UN Investigator’s Apology for ‘Antisemitic’ Remarks

Traditional Israeli Jews Have ‘Decisive Influence’ Over Election, New Analysis of 2020 Vote Finds

Spanish Village of Mota de Judíos Targeted Again by Antisemitic Vandals

Sportsmanship vs. ‘Sportswashing’ During NBA Player’s Israel Visit

The Media Achilles’ Heel That Is Hamas Propaganda

Antisemitic Incidents in UK During 2022 Represent a ‘New Normal,’ Jewish Security Agency Warns

August 5, 2022 8:14 am
0

American Zionist Movement Given Special Advisory Status at United Nations

avatar by JNS.org

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) chamber. in New York City. Photo: MusikAnimal via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The American Zionist Movement was given special consultative NGO status at the UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday, according to a news release.

AZM President Deborah Isaac wrote that the designation gives it an advisory role to the council, and will give AZM a platform “from which to move the discussion of Zionism and support for Israel in the UN from a negative to a positive.”

The movement is made up of 41 national Jewish Zionist organizations working across the political spectrum to link the American Jewish community in support of Israel, Zionism and the Jewish people. The status will allow AZM to participate in UN events and debates, as well as hold its own activities within the framework of the world body.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called the news an important achievement, adding that AZM will be a force multiplier for Israel in the international arena.

Related coverage

August 5, 2022 6:45 am
0

US Calls China’s Military Action Over Taiwan Unjustified, Beijing Sanctioning Pelosi

China's firing of missiles during military drills around Taiwan was an unjustified escalation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said,...

The measure involved the diplomatic actions of Erdan and AZM members who have worked in the past year to promote the organization’s candidacy, raising the issue in meetings with ambassadors and senior diplomats.

“I fight every day at the UN so that Zionism is considered an important and positive movement, and I am happy that after despicable decisions made in the past, the understanding of the importance of the Zionist enterprise is permeating the United Nations,” Erdan said in the release. “We have proven that Zionism is no longer a dirty word within the corridors of the United Nations. I congratulate the AZM, which is leading an important effort to strengthen the State of Israel, and I am sure that the movement will now be able to further expand and deepen its work.”

Erdan and the AZM were recently joined on a visit to Israel by the council’s new president, Ambassador Lachezara Stoeva of Bulgaria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.