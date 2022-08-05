DHL Fires UK Deliveryman Who Wrote Package Was ‘Signed for by Jews,’ Offers Victim Compensation

Friday, August 5th | 8 Av 5782

August 5, 2022 11:42 am
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A DHL delivery truck. Photo: Stefan Kühn via Wikimedia Commons.

The German delivery and express mail service DHL has dismissed a deliveryman who threw a package into a driveway of a Jewish home in London and wrote that it was “signed for by jews [sic],” Campaign Against Antisemitism told The Algemeiner on Friday.

The package’s Jewish recipient, who lives in a neighborhood with many Jewish residents, reported to CAA that the parcel was left in the driveway on July 20 by a DHL representative. The worker did not ring the doorbell, even though the recipient was at home, and left the package damaged.

The recipient then received a notification from DHL, including the deliveryman’s false claim that the package had been handed to a resident and that it was “signed for by jews [sic].”

Following CAA’s intervention, DHL “removed” the deliveryman from service, apologized and offered the victim compensation in the form of a “modest monetary sum,” CAA told The Algemeiner.

“This is not the first time that deliverymen, from any company, have made racial comments about Jewish people,” a CAA spokesperson said. “For someone simply waiting to receive a package and relying on a basic service to have to endure antisemitic abuse is intolerable. We are grateful that the victim came forward and we applaud DHL for doing the right thing by removing this deliveryman from service, apologizing and offering compensation.”

