Hezbollah Threatened, Israel Yielded

JNS.org – It was recently announced that Israel and Lebanon have made significant progress in negotiations over gas drilling in the Mediterranean.

The background story is complicated. There are two gas fields on the border between Israel and Lebanon. The first, Karish, is fully located in Israeli economic waters, but is close to the dividing line. The second, Sidon — called Qana by the Lebanese — is located on both sides of the border. Part is on the Lebanese side, part on the Israeli side and a third part is disputed.

The maritime border between Israel and Lebanon was of no interest to anyone until the gas fields worth billions of dollars were discovered there.

Natural gas is not just a local matter between Israel and Lebanon. Given today’s geopolitical reality, especially the ongoing war in Ukraine and the energy crisis in Europe, the gas supply from these reservoirs could turn Israel into a global energy and strategic powerhouse.

Related coverage Portrayal of Israel’s ‘Bureaucratic Power’ Over the Palestinians Is a Lie What is the nature of Israel’s Civil Administration in the West Bank? What do the soldiers who serve as liaisons...

With winter approaching, everyone is stressed. The US and the EU are pressing for a quick agreement in order to start producing gas as soon as possible.