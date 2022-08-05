IDF Strikes Palestinian Islamic Jihad Target in Gaza

i24 News – The Israeli military on Friday carried out a strike against an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel Defense Forces is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front,” a statement said.

The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, citing security concerns.

The measures follow the arrest in the West Bank of two senior members of militant group Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in Gaza.

This is a developing story