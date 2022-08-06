160 Rockets Fired from Gaza Overnight, says Israeli Army

i24 News – Israel’s army said that 160 rockets were fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) from Gaza overnight Saturday, “out of which 130 crossed into Israel.”

The announcement came as Israeli forces broadened their offensive against the PIJ on Saturday, arresting 19 of the group’s members in the West Bank, while launching further strikes against militant targets in Gaza.

An army statement said soldiers and agents from the Shin Bet internal security agency arrested 20 people in early morning raids in the West Bank, “of which 19 are operatives associated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.”

According to a statement by the Israeli army, those arrested were suspected of “involvement in terrorist activity” throughout the West Bank.

In the village of Beit Sira and the Qalandiya refugee camp in the central West Bank, eight wanted persons were detained, seven of which were PIJ operatives, the statement continued.

In the village of Adna and the city of Hebron, six wanted persons were arrested, and six others in a number of villages elsewhere in the Palestinian territory.

No Israeli casualties were reported.