Israel Tourism Industry Offers Free Vacations to Residents Living Near Gaza Border

i24 News – As Israel’s military Operation Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip entered its third day, Arkia Airlines started offering free holiday packages to residents of towns bordering Gaza.

In cooperation with the regional councils, the Israeli airline gives residents the choice of staying in Cyprus, Greece or Bulgaria for three to four nights. The packages, which include free flights and hotel reservations, are currently available for residents of Eshkol and Ashkelon Regional Council.

To fund these deals, the government has provided grants of $95 per person, while the airline will pick up the rest.

Meanwhile, Israel Nature and Parks Authority offers Israelis, who live within 25 miles of the Gaza Strip, free entry to the country’s national parks from Sunday to Wednesday. Residents can register on the Nature and Parks Authority website.

In addition, several hotels across the country implemented special promotions for residents of the south of Israel, who have been living under rocket fire for three days.