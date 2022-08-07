Sunday, August 7th | 10 Av 5782

August 7, 2022 10:25 am
0

Israel’s Security Chief: Islamic Jihad Hit Hard, Time to End Operation

avatar by i24 News

A general view of a damaged building where Tayseer al-Jaabari, a senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant, was killed during Israeli strikes in Gaza City August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

i24 News – The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security services has called for an end to a “successful” military operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza, Axios reported on Sunday.

Ronen Bar told the Security Council on Saturday night that PIJ was “hit hard” and stressed the importance of wrapping up Operation “Breaking Dawn” to avoid potential mistakes that could lead to a wider conflict, ministers who attended the meeting told journalist Barak Ravid.

According to Ravid’s reporting, Bar informed the ministers that the operation succeeded in separating PIJ with their terrorist counterparts Hamas, who rule the Strip and have so far largely not decided to participate in the latest escalation.

Bar said that creating a division between Hamas and PIJ is a strategic goal for Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Sunday morning that Operation “Breaking Dawn,” conducted in Gaza since Friday, will continue as long as necessary.

“The IDF, the Shin Bet and the security forces will continue to act against Islamic Jihad until we restore peace and remove the threat to children [living in the Gaza border region],” Gantz said in a statement.

“The operation will continue as long as necessary,” Lapid said.

