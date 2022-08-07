Sunday, August 7th | 10 Av 5782

August 7, 2022 10:34 am
Shin Bet Coordinator Speaks with Gaza Resident to Warn of Strike

flame and smoke rise during an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City August 6, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

i24 News – A coordinator from Israel’s security service Shin Bet spoke with a Palestinian resident of the Gaza Strip ahead of an Israeli strike on a Palestinian Islamic Jihad ammunition warehouse, according to a statement released on Sunday.

During the conversation, the Shin Bet coordinator urged the Palestinian to make sure the area around the building was clear: “We don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

The coordinator first demanded the full attention of his interlocutor.

“Listen please, please. You know how we act, and I don’t want anyone to get hurt. I see people going back to their homes. Is the building evacuated?” the Shin Bet official asked his interlocutor.

The resident answered that there was nobody at this precise moment, however, the coordinator reiterated his question.

“Are you sure that the building is evacuated, have you seen it with your own eyes?” he asked.

“I see that there is no one in the street,” the man assured, while the coordinator still insisted by questioning him on “the houses behind the building, where there are shops. Is it empty?”

“Everything is empty,” he assured, but “I saw four people leave a few minutes ago,” the coordinator indicated.

“These are people we asked to come out because there are going to be shootings. They were scared and they left,” he explained.

“So now all the houses around the building are empty?” the Israeli official asked again. “Correct,” the resident replied, while the Shin Bet coordinator explained to him what would happen “in four minutes. We are going to do a warning shot first, I don’t want anyone at the crossroads, ok?”

This is one of the dozens of conversations that Shin Bet coordinators have with residents of the Gaza Strip to ensure that no citizens are near the intended Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces continued its strikes as part of Operation Breaking Dawn launched on Friday.

