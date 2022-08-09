Wanted Palestinian Suspect Killed During IDF Raid in Nablus

i24 News – The Israeli military on Tuesday killed Palestinian terror suspect Ibrahim Nabulsi during a major overnight raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Exchange of fire was reported from the site as Israeli forces surrounded the suspect’s house. At least 40 Palestinians were wounded, including four in critical condition, as firefight broke, when Israeli forces entered Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Two other suspected militants were killed.

No Israeli forces were injured, but Zili, a dog in the IDF’s Canine Unit, was killed.

“I convey my appreciation to the forces on the ground who dedicate their lives to the security of the State of Israel,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

According to the army’s spokesperson, the raid was carried out by the Yamam special unit, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The target of the operation was Ibrahim Nabulsi, who managed to escape two previous arrests in recent months, including the last one two weeks ago.

“Nabulsi is suspected of several shooting attacks against civilians and soldiers of the Givati Patrol in the Nablus region and the surrounding area,” the army spokesperson said.

The Palestinian side at first denied Nabulsi’s death, claiming that he was taken to Rafidia Hospital to undergo an emergency surgery, but later confirmed his elimination. The second terrorist killed during the raid was Islam Sbuh.

He was believed to be a commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, which is the military wing of Fatah. During his previous arrest attempt late July clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers leaving two killed and nine wounded from gunfire.