Wednesday, August 10th | 13 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Revolutionary Guard Member Charged With Plot to Murder John Bolton, US Justice Dept Says

Likud Holds Primaries for Party List Ahead of Elections

Six Cringeworthy Headlines From Israel’s Battle Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Has Viktor Orban Bitten Off More Than He Can Chew?

The ‘Arab Street’ Shrugs at Normalization With Israel

German Court Convicts Brothers for Brutal Assault on Jewish Man at Pro-Israel Demonstration

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Invests in Israeli Startup

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Using Power Plant as ‘Nuclear Shield’ After Rocket Attack It Says Killed 13

Israeli Patent Applications Rose by 18.5 Percent in 2021

Hamas Issues, Rescinds Sweeping Regulations on Journalists in Gaza

August 10, 2022 8:33 am
0

Hamas Issues, Rescinds Sweeping Regulations on Journalists in Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinians gather at the scene where senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

JNS.org – Hamas issued and then withdrew sweeping restrictions on foreign journalists working in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of this week’s conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to The Associated Press.

The restrictions included a ban on coverage about PIJ rockets falling short in Gaza and causing injuries and deaths, as well as a general rule requiring that Jerusalem be blamed for the latest escalation, according to the report.

The Foreign Press Association, which represents international media in Israel, announced that the regulations were scrapped following discussions with the terrorist group.

“Such a move would have constituted a severe, unacceptable and unjustifiable restriction on the freedom of the press, as well as the safety of our colleagues in Gaza,” the FPA said in a statement cited by AP.

Related coverage

August 10, 2022 8:29 am
0

Saudi Arabia, UAE Criticize Palestinian Islamic Jihad Rocket Attack on Israel

JNS.org - Following the military conflict between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Israel from Aug. 5-7, criticism was leveled...

The report nevertheless suggested that Hamas’ initiative has made clear its future expectations, which could have a “chilling” effect on reportage from Gaza.

Hamas already requires all visiting journalists to have a local sponsor, generally a Palestinian colleague or a translator hired by the given news outlet. Under the now-defunct restrictions, sponsors were warned they must “demonstrate national spirit, defend the Palestinian narrative and reject the foreigner’s bias to the Israeli narrative,” according to AP.

Sponsors would have also been required to inform Hamas of “any suspicious behavior or illogical questions” by foreign journalists, and to submit a full report of what journalists did in Gaza, in addition to links to all published works.

During the three days of Israel’s “Operation Breaking Dawn,” Gaza terrorists fired some 1,000 rockets towards Israel, approximately 200 of which landed in Gaza.

In one instance, a PIJ rocket misfired and caused an explosion in a residential area of Jabalya that killed numerous people, including four children. While Palestinian media initially reported that the deaths were caused by an Israeli airstrike, the IDF refuted the claim by releasing footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, during a live broadcast on Aug. 7, Lebanon’s Mayadeen TV caught a PIJ rocket malfunctioning and coming down in a Gaza neighborhood. A few moments later, a voice is heard instructing the cameraman, who followed the missile’s course, to “please, turn the camera away, turn the camera upwards.”

According to the Israeli military, more non-combatants were killed by PIJ rockets during the conflict than by Israeli strikes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.