Israel, Turkey to Hold First Economic Summit in 13 Years

JNS.org – Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai has decided to reinstate the role of an Israeli economic attaché to Turkey and on Monday named Matan Safran to the role.

Safran most recently served as adviser to Ministry Director-General Ron Malka. From 2014-2018 he was Israel’s chief economic attaché to Romania.

Turkey is Israel’s fourth-most important economic partner and in 2021 was Israel’s fifth largest export destination. Since May 1, 1997, the two countries have enjoyed a free-trade agreement and held four joint economic summits. The last summit took place in Jerusalem in the summer of 2009, and the fifth is expected to be held this coming autumn.

According to the ministry’s Foreign Trade Administration, bilateral trade in goods and services amounted to $7.7 billion in 2021. In that year, Israel exported $1.9 billion worth of goods to Turkey — mainly chemicals, base metals, rubber and plastic. Israel’s main imports from Turkey include base metals, machinery and electronic and mechanical parts, transportation components, and fresh agricultural produce.

