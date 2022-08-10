Israeli Patent Applications Rose by 18.5 Percent in 2021

JNS.org – Data from the Israel Patent Office shows an increase of 18.5 percent in patent applications in 2021, the agency said on Tuesday.

The Patent Office, a division of the Justice Ministry, said that overall, 9,616 applications to register intellectual property rights in Israel were filed in 2021, compared to 8,123 in 2020.

The agency further noted that while 2020 saw the coronavirus pandemic impact such applications, the data showed that this field as well had recovered throughout 2021.

According to the Patent Office, the increase in patent applications was observed across all disciplines, but while in 2020 there was an increase in patent applications by both foreign and Israeli inventors, in 2021 there was a decrease in patent submissions by Israeli applicants and an increase in foreign applications.