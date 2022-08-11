3 Dead After Jerusalem Bus Crash: Medics

i24 News – Three people were killed on Thursday night after a bus lost control and crashed into a store in Jerusalem, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services.

Nine other victims were transported to local hospitals following the incident that took place on Shamgar Street, including a 9-month-old baby and a 4-year-old boy in moderate condition.

Eight teams from the Jerusalem District’s Fire and Rescue Service were involved in rescue efforts.

One of the victims was a 7-year-old girl found under the bus.

The other people pronounced dead were a 30-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, according to MDA spokesman Zachi Heller.

The Hadassah hospital network in Jerusalem received a total of nine patients, according to Hadassah Medical Center spokeswoman Hadar Elboim — seven who were transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem and two who were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus.

Besides the two in moderate condition, the other patients were reported in light condition.

MDA received the initial report of the event at just before 9 pm local time.

Medics and paramedics rushed to the scene to provide medical treatment, according to Heller.

A photo from the scene showed trash strewn on the sidewalk and the street and a bus that appeared to be stopped on the sidewalk amid dozens of onlookers.