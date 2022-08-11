Thursday, August 11th | 14 Av 5782

August 11, 2022 8:20 am
0

British Palestinian Journalist Criticizes Hamas for Not Battling With Islamic Jihad

avatar by JNS.org

A militant attends the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunman, who was killed by Israeli forces, in Jenin in the West Bank March 1, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

JNS.org – On a program that aired on Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) on Sunday, British Palestinian journalist Abdel Bari Atwan chastised Hamas in the Gaza Strip for refusing to support the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in combating Israel during the recent rocket war from Aug. 5-7.

According to a MEMRI video report, Atwan claimed the PIJ took part in all of Hamas’ wars against Israel, including the “Sword of Jerusalem” (the name of the 11-day conflict in the Gaza Strip in May 2021). Atwan added that “everybody” was anticipating at least a statement of support from the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas.

He stated: “Where is Hamas, demand the Palestinians? Abu Ubeida is where? The Al-Qassam Brigades are where?”

The Palestinian media figure added: “The Islamic Jihad stood by Hamas in all its wars. When Hamas started the ‘Sword of Jerusalem’ war, the Islamic Jihad stood shoulder to shoulder with Hamas, confronting the Israeli aggression and incursions in Jerusalem and its environs.”

“We are talking about a resistance movement,” he said. “A resistance movement must be honest with its supporters.”

