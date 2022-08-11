The PA Has Already Paid $1,421,940 to the Terrorists Who Blew Up the Sbarro Pizza Shop

Thursday, August 11th | 14 Av 5782

August 11, 2022 10:47 am
avatar by Maurice Hirsch

Opinion

An FBI ‘Most Wanted Terrorist’ poster for Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi, one of the perpetrators of the August 2001 bombing of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem. Photo: FBI.

August 9, 2022, marked 21 years since the attack on the Sbarro pizza restaurant in Jerusalem. Fifteen people were murdered, including five members of one family, and 130 people were injured.

As a reward for carrying out the attack, the Palestinian Authority (PA) pays a total of $8,937 (27,800 shekels) each month to the five imprisoned terrorists and the families of the three dead terrorists who were involved in the attack.

The current total paid to the terrorists is $1,421,940. The monthly payment to each terrorist will continue to rise the longer the terrorists are in prison.

Every month, the PA pays terrorist Abdallah Barghouti 7,300 shekels ($2,347).

Every month, the PA pays terrorist Jamal Abu Al-Hij8,300 shekels ($2,668). Having now completed 20 years in prison, this month Abu Al-Hija’s will rise to 8,300 shekels from 7,300 shekels.

Every month, the PA pays terrorist Bilal Barghouti 8,000 shekels ($2,572). Having completed 20 years in prison, in April 2022, the PA raised the monthly salary it pays Barghouti to 8,300 shekels from 7,300 shekels.

Every month the PA pays the family of the terrorist suicide bomber Izz Al-Din Al-Masri 1,400 shekels ($450) per month.

Every month the PA pays the family of the dead terrorist Qeis Adwan 1,400 shekels ($450) per month.

Every month the PA pays the family of the dead terrorist Ayman Halawah 1,400 shekels ($450) per month.

Every month the PA pays a certain amount to the terrorists Muhammad Daghlas and Ahlam Tamimi. While they were arrested and convicted for their part in the attack, these two terrorists were released in 2011, as part of the deal to secure the freedom of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held captive by Hamas.

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Adv. is the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

