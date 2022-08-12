Friday, August 12th | 15 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York

CAIR Loses Appeal on Suit Aimed at Muzzling Arizona Professor

When Human Leaders Fail Us, God Is There

Israeli Woman Accused of Spying for Iran Attempts Suicide

Despite Layoffs and Talk of a Recession, Israel’s High-Tech Sector Remains Optimistic

UK Prime Minister Candidate to Review Moving Embassy to Jerusalem, If Elected

Two Israeli Shows Coming to Amazon Prime, Including Inspiration Behind ‘Your Honor’

British Man Sentenced to ‘Youth-Offender Institution’ for Assault on rabbi

Iran May Accept EU Proposal to Revive Nuclear Deal if Demands Met: IRNA

Israel Embarks on $6.2 Million Program to Train Arab-Israelis for High-Tech Industry

August 12, 2022 9:26 am
0

Israeli Woman Accused of Spying for Iran Attempts Suicide

avatar by i24 News

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

i24 News – An Israeli woman who was arrested on charges of spying for Iran earlier this year attempted suicide while under house arrest on Thursday.

Paramedics arrived at her home to find that she attempted to overdose on medication. She is in critical condition.

London-based Iran International, a TV network affiliated with the Islamic republic’s opposition, first reported about the incident, but did not immediately any further details.

She is one of four women – all of Iranian heritage – who were accused of providing photos of sites in Israel to an Iranian intelligence operative who contacted them through social media, posing as a Jew.

Related coverage

August 12, 2022 8:32 am
0

Despite Layoffs and Talk of a Recession, Israel’s High-Tech Sector Remains Optimistic

CTech - The Central Bureau of Statistics published a special survey aimed at assessing the expectations of the high-tech sector...

All four women deny any intention to harm Israel’s security and said they didn’t know the person they were talking to was an Iranian agent – who asked them for photos of the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, of the US embassy, and of other locations.

Three of them were also charged with providing information that could harm Israel’s security. If convicted of contact with a foreign agent, the Israeli women could face up to 15 years in prison.

The husband of one of the women was charged with aiding his wife after he drove her to one of the sites she photographed for the Iranian agent.

“I’m shocked, but not surprised,” said Ben-Zion Citrin, the lawyer of the woman who attempted suicide, adding that the authorities “took a normal family and ruined their lives.”

“[My client] cannot bear this impossible situation she finds herself in.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner

Comments are closed.

Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.