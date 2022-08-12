UK Prime Minister Candidate to Review Moving Embassy to Jerusalem, If Elected

She also talked about the importance of educating the public about antisemitism, anti-Zionism and anti-Israel sentiment, especially through “the continued education on the horrors of the Holocaust.” She also expressed support for the construction of the United Kingdom’s National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre.
Truss said she “remain[s] committed to standing up to Iranian hostility and the country’s pursuit of nuclear weapons” and that “the safety and security of Israel is of the utmost importance.”
She additionally voiced support for Lapid’s recent criticism of the United Nations regarding its Special Committee to Investigate Israel Practices. She called it “institutionally biased and a waste of money,” saying “UN representatives with a history of anti-Semitic remarks should have no role in reviewing the activities of Israel.”
Support for Israel and the need to combat antisemitism were also stressed by Truss’s opponent in his own letter to Conservative Friends of Israel members.
Sunak wrote, “I am proud to be a friend of Israel and … to have served in a government that has elevated the UK-Israel relationship to its strongest position in my lifetime.”
He continued, “I know there is so much more that we can achieve together.”
Like his challenger, Sunak addressed the need to combat antisemitism and the BDS movement in the United Kingdom. As he wrote in his letter: “The divisive tactics of a small clique of left-wing activists do not represent wider society … .”
He also proposed making the National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre free for visitors, and wants to introduce legislation to make sure the Holocaust educational facility is built “as soon as possible.”
Sunak, who is expected to meet with CFI members on Aug. 15, also said he is “deeply” concerned by Iran’s threat to Israel. “We cannot allow Israel to possess a nuclear weapon, and the UK and Israel must enhance our diplomatic, defense and intelligence cooperation to prevent this from happening.”
As he told CFI members in his letter, “I will always defend Israel’s right to defend itself, and I pledge the UK’s unwavering support for Israel’s security.”