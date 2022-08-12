UK Prime Minister Candidate to Review Moving Embassy to Jerusalem, If Elected

JNS.org – British Foreign Secretary of State and Parliament member Liz Truss promised to consider moving the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if she is elected Tory leader and becomes prime minister in September.

The Conservative Party leadership candidate — one of two; she is vying against fellow Parliament member Rishi Sunak — made the promise in a letter written to members of Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI). She also participated in a CFI event on Monday night in which she addressed voters and answered questions about Israel-UK relations.

“I understand the importance and sensitivity of the location of the British Embassy in Israel,” Truss wrote in her letter, adding that she has had “many conversations with my good friend,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, on the topic. She then vowed to “review a move to ensure we are operating on the strongest footing with Israel.”

Earlier in her letter, Truss said that she planned to “renew her commitment” to British Jews and pledged to continue being “a staunch advocate for Israel at home.”

“I will ensure that we deliver on our proposed bill to end local councils bringing in Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) policies that target Israel,” she added.