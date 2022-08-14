Tel Aviv University Launches Scholarship Program for Foreign Athletes

i24 News – Tel Aviv University (TAU) announced on Sunday the launch of a new scholarship program for international student-athletes, the first of its kind at an Israeli university.

The first recipients of the International Sports Scholarship Fund will arrive on campus the next academic year, according to TAU’s press-release.

“The Sports Scholarship Fund will provide full degree support for talented athletes between the ages of 17-30, each year. International applicants of all nationalities are eligible. Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to study or research in any of TAU International’s nearly two dozen English-taught programs and train at the university’s world-class academic and sports facilities,” the university said.

In return the students will have to participate in elite Israeli sports, including competing for the Jewish State in international competitions. The scholarships are available for athletes in all sports in which Israel’s national teams compete.

“We are thrilled to roll out Israel’s first initiative to foster the education and careers of elite international athletes, who often must choose between academia or professional sports,” TAU Vice President of International Collaboration Prof. Milette Shamir was quoted as saying.

“Sports are universally appreciated and an invaluable channel for bringing people together. This initiative is the latest among several recent steps at TAU for enhancing world-class sports in Israel, and thereby, the country’s recognition on the global stage,” she continued.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by a committee of representatives from Tel Aviv University International, as well as by Israeli sports professionals, including those affiliated with the competitive sports association at TAU’s Sports Center.