August 15, 2022 9:35 am
Drones Attack Syrian Base of US-Led Coalition

A building destroyed in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the U.S. Special Operations Forces is seen in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022. Mohamed Al-Daher/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS

i24 NewsDrones attacked a Syrian outpost of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition on Monday causing no casualties, the coalition said.

Coalition forces “responded to an attack by multiple unmanned aerial systems in the vicinity of Al-Tanf Garrison at approximately 6:30 am (0330 GMT),” a coalition statement said.

They intercepted one drone while another exploded without causing wounds or damage within a compound of Maghawir Al-Thawra, a rebel group supported by Washington, according to the statement.

Other attempted strikes “were not successful,” the coalition added, without specifying who it suspected of carrying out the attack.

Iran-backed forces are deployed in close proximity to Al-Tanf, a desert garrison in southern Syria, on the strategically important Baghdad-Damascus highway, near the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan.

The coalition has disrupted several similar attacks in the past, including against the Al-Tanf outpost established in 2016.

Hundreds of American troops are deployed in Syria’s northeast as part of the coalition focused on fighting remnants of the Islamic State group.

The jihadists conquered swathes of Iraq and Syria, declaring their “caliphate” in 2014. Five years later they lost their last scrap of territory to local coalition-backed forces in Syria.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli airstrikes allegedly targeted an Iranian officer who supervised the transferring of missiles near the Syrian coastal city of Tartus, according to local media reports. The Syrian military said that three people were killed and three wounded from a combined attack from the sea and the air.

