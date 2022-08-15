Monday, August 15th | 18 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Melbourne Student Union Endorses Boycott, Divestment Sanctions Movement

Israel Protests ‘Blatant Double Standards’ Over Firing of UN Official Who Condemned Palestinian Rocket Attacks

Iranian Hardliners and Media Praise the Attack on Salman Rushdie

Israeli Army Shuts Down Hamas Attack Tunnel, Thwarting Cross-Border Infiltrations From Gaza

American Israel Haters Praise Slain Terrorist

Sky Is Failing: British Broadcaster’s Unbalanced Coverage Demonizes Israel

Drones Attack Syrian Base of US-Led Coalition

Iran Says Rushdie and Supporters to Blame for Attack

Missouri Man Admits Plan to Bomb Local Synagogue, Says He Hates Jews ‘With Rage’

New York Police Search for Attacker Who Tried to Choke Jewish Woman in Subway Station

August 15, 2022 8:34 am
0

Israeli Singer Noa Kirel Confirms Participation in 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

avatar by JNS.org

Israel singer Noa Kirel, who completed her IDF service earlier this year. Photo: Courtesy of IDF’s Meitav unit.

JNS.org – Israeli actress, model and pop singer Noa Kirel confirmed last week that she will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“With all of Israel behind me, I am embarking on this journey to bring great pride to this country,” she said at an Aug. 10 press conference, according to The Times of Israel. She added: “Thank you for this incredible honor. … I am already starting today to work [on my Eurovision performance], and as you know about me, to work hard. Cross your fingers and fasten your seatbelts!”

In July, the “Pouch” singer was chosen by a panel, convened by Israel’s public broadcasting network Kan News, to represent Israel in the competition. However, she initially expressed hesitation about accepting the offer and said she would need time to consider the opportunity before deciding, according to The Times of Israel.

Kirel, who completed her service in the Israel Defense Forces earlier this year, confirmed at the press conference that despite her initial hesitations, “I am moving forward with full faith. Like everywhere in the world I have performed—whether in IDF uniform or on the biggest stages in the world—I have always felt proud to represent my country.”

Related coverage

August 12, 2022 10:54 am
0

Wine Bottles With Portrait of Hitler Sell in Italy, Attract German Tourists Despite Years of Outrage

A collection of wine bottles that feature an image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on its labels are being sold...

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the United Kingdom, although the host city has not been determined yet. Ukraine was originally scheduled to host the competition but will be unable to do so due to its ongoing war with Russia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner

Comments are closed.

Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.