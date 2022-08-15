Monday, August 15th | 18 Av 5782

Missouri Man Admits Plan to Bomb Local Synagogue, Says He Hates Jews ‘With Rage’

August 15, 2022 8:42 am
avatar by JNS.org

The Missouri Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A man from St. Louis admitted in court that he threatened to bomb a local synagogue while people were inside, the US Department of Justice announced.

Cody Steven Rush, 30, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 in front of US District Judge Henry E. Autrey to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat, a charge that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Rush admitted calling the St. Louis branch of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.”

He gave his name to the FBI dispatcher and said his target was the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush told the FBI agent on the call that he would act on his threat the next morning when people were inside the synagogue, and that he “hated Jews.”

He apparently called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” When the FBI agent on the call asked Rush if had anything to add, he replied: “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”

