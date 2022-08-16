West Bank: French-Israeli Soldier Killed by Friendly Fire

i24 News – An Israeli soldier was killed by friendly fire near the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Israel’s military confirmed early Tuesday.

The soldier was confirmed by the Israeli military to be Staff Sergeant Natan Fitoussi, a French-Jewish immigrant, living in Netanya of central Israel since 2014.

“Staff Sergeant Fitoussi was posthumously promoted from the rank of Sergeant to the rank of Staff Sergeant,” the army said in a statement.

The military said the family was notified, and sent its condolences.

Reports of a soldier hit by fire came late Monday, with early reports suggesting there was an attack. The soldier was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by Israel’s Military Police.

Israel’s army released a statement “categorically condemning” unconfirmed reports posted by Israeli media before official confirmation, stressing that family members were not yet notified.

“Tweeting without thinking twice is to harm our unity,” Israel’s army spokesperson’s unit said on Twitter.

Two soldiers from the elite Egoz unit were killed in another friendly fire incident in the Jordan Valley in January.

Also in January, two Israeli helicopter pilots died in a crash off the coast of Haifa, in northern Israel.