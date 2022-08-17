Wednesday, August 17th | 20 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Families Announce Creation of Ultra-Orthodox Outpost in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian Authority to Seek Full UN Membership

PA Security Forces Arrest Two Islamic Jihad Recruits in Possession of 17 Kilograms of Explosives

Ukraine Ambassador Says Country Cannot Protect Rosh Hashanah Visitors to Uman

Germany, Israel Condemn Palestinian President’s Holocaust Remarks

Palestinian General Discusses Military Co-Operation At Talks in Moscow

Turkey, Israel to Re-Appoint Ambassadors After Four-Year Chill

Cache of Animal Bones Used in Games During Hellenistic Period Found in Israel

New Mexico Governor Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism by Executive Order

PA Leader Mahmoud Abbas Accuses Israel of ‘Holocausts’ Against Palestinians at Joint Press Conference With German Chancellor

August 17, 2022 8:49 am
0

Families Announce Creation of Ultra-Orthodox Outpost in Judea and Samaria

avatar by JNS.org

Haredi Jews at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photo: Pixabay

JNS.org – Numerous families on Tuesday announced the establishment of what is believed to be the first-ever ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, illegal outpost in Judea and Samaria.

According to media reports, 15 families have taken up residence at the outpost, where they built homes, a synagogue and a yeshiva in the span of two hours on Sunday night.

The outpost, named Derech Emunah, or Path of Faith, is located close to the Haredi community of Metzad, although it is not accessible by car.

“The establishment of Derech Emunah is designed to increase awareness within the ultra-Orthodox community of the religious commandment of settling the land, as well as showing that the housing crisis … can be resolved through settlement construction in Judea and Samaria,” Moshe Rotman, one of the outpost’s founders, was quoted by local media as saying.

Rotman added that the outpost was built as a means of protesting what he considers the government’s selective enforcement against illegal construction by Israelis and the Palestinians in Area C of the disputed territory.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.