August 17, 2022 8:25 am
Ukraine Ambassador Says Country Cannot Protect Rosh Hashanah Visitors to Uman

avatar by JNS.org

Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, in the city of Uman, Ukraine, Sept. 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters /  Valentyn Ogirenko.

JNS.org – Jews who travel to Uman, Ukraine, on Rosh Hashanah to pray at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov risk their lives, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk.

“Rosh Hashanah is coming, and no matter what we say, Orthodox Jews will try to get to Uman again. We understand your willingness to go to Uman and favor your support for Ukraine, but this is not the right time. We cannot guarantee your security,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

Korniychuk called on Israel to sanction Moscow, and “follow the United States and the rest of the West that you rely on and work with in order to be strong and to defend your own interests.”

He was also reported to have contacted Israeli companies, requesting that they stop doing business in Russia.

