German President May Visit Israel to Placate Munich Victims’ Families

i24 News – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is considering visiting Israel to meet families of the Munich massacre victims in an attempt to convince them to attend a commemoration ceremony in Germany, which they previously decided to boycott, media reported on Thursday.

Relatives of 11 Israeli athletes who were taken hostage and then killed by Palestinian terrorists after German authorities failed to conduct a rescue operation, earlier said they will not be present at the events marking the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

They have previously rejected German compensation, which they consider insufficient and insulting.

The possible visit of the German president, according to Hebrew media reports, will be dedicated to overturning this decision.

The move comes shortly after the backlash over remarks made in Berlin by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Abbas was asked about the Munich terrorists who were affiliated with his Fatah political movement, and accused Israel of committing “50 holocausts” against the Palestinian people.

Scholz, who was criticized for not immediately reacting to Abbas’ remarks called Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid to discuss the incident, which sparked outrage both in Israel and Germany.