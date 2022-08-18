Vox Hit Piece Obscures Gaza Terrorist Groups’ War Crimes, Lambasts Israel For Defending Itself

WATCH: the moment IDF calls off an airstrike after seeing civilians present. Yet another example of the tremendous efforts Israel goes to to save lives. Meanwhile, Palestinian terror groups are firing dozens of rockets on their own population. pic.twitter.com/dqKKNgXNhc — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 7, 2022

In stark contrast, Gaza-based terror groups are known to use residential buildings, hotels, hospitals, and even UNRWA schools as launching pads for attacks against the Jewish state, thus putting Israeli and Palestinian lives at risk.

Notably, in recent conflicts, Palestinian terrorists targeted the central Israeli cities of Bnei Brak and Givatayim — two of the world’s most densely populated areas.

This modus operandi amounts to a double war crime: PIJ and Hamas deliberately fire rockets at Israeli population centers, while using Gazans as shields to fend off IDF retaliatory actions.

However, Vox’s 1,900-word hit piece does not once mention that even Israel’s worst critics have called out Hamas’ “flagrant violations” of the laws of armed conflict.

Ellen Ioanes moreover fails to note that both Hamas and Islamic Jihad possess Iranian-supplied weapons like the long-range Fajr-5 and M-302 missiles, capable of killing and maiming a great mass of people. The London-based NGO Action on Armed Violence estimates that these projectiles can carry a payload of between 100 and 200 kilograms.

With regards to Israel, a single 10kg Qassam rocket injured 76 ID soldiers in 2007, with five requiring life-saving interventions.

So much for the “notable asymmetry.”

Vox also gets the basic facts and chronology wrong, particularly as they relate to the May 2021 Gaza war.

“In April 2021, Israeli police interrupted Ramadan services at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and then attempted to evict Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” Ioanes asserts, adding: “By May 10, that escalated into bombing campaigns on the part of the Israeli military and rocket attacks by Hamas and the PIJ that killed at least 250 Palestinians, including approximately 128 civilians, and 12 Israeli civilians.” [Emphasis added].

In reality, the catalyst for the escalation in hostilities in May was not the property dispute in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon Hatzadik. The actual sequence of events began with a wave of Palestinian attacks on Jews, which were recorded on video and spread on TikTok and other social media.

Shortly thereafter, the dual tensions of Israeli policing of Palestinian rioters at the peak of Ramadan and an annual Israeli flag march occurred at the same time as a court case related to the property dispute.

Then, on May 10, Hamas struck Israel’s capital, Jerusalem, knowing full well that the unprovoked attack would compel the IDF to react. In the 11 days that followed, the terror group launched over 4,000 rockets at Israel, forcing Israel to respond with an anti-terror campaign dubbed “Guardian of the Walls.”

Criticizing “crushing restrictions imposed by the Israeli state,” Vox finally calls for the replacement of Israel with a bi-national state. “In addition to the blockade, the only Palestinians [sic] allowed to vote in Israeli elections are those that live within Israel’s borders as they were defined between 1948 and June 1967,” Ioanes laments.

By insinuating that Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza should have the right to vote in the Israeli elections, she is essentially espousing support for a one-state solution. That proposal entails incorporating into Israel some 4.5 million Palestinians and extending to them voting rights.

In practice, this formula would end Jewish sovereignty.

Ellen Ioanes’ anti-Israel slant comes as little surprise. Responding to then-NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang’s condemnation of the Palestinian rocket attacks that prompted Operation Guardian of the Walls, Ioanes on May 12, 2021, stated: “Absolutely not.” At the time of her anti-Israel Twitter post, the Hamas-initiated bloodshed had already claimed the lives of two civilians in the country, in addition to wounding scores more.

But Vox should do better.