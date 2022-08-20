Saturday, August 20th | 23 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nuclear Talks: Iran Backs Down on IRGC Terror Listing, US Official Says

Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Says it’s Exporting up to 7,000 Tons of Grain Per Day

Safety Concerns Loom as Writers Show Public Support for Rushdie

Two More Grain Ships Leave Ukraine, Turkey’s Defense Ministry Says

Israel Freezes Detention of Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike

Communications Breakdown Between Egypt, Israel: Report

New York Times Editors, Spineless on Rushdie, Push Sanctions Relief for Iran as Key Issue in Congressional Primary

Lessons for Ukrainian Refugees From My Holocaust Survivor Grandparents

The Truth About Palestinian Schools

Will Warm Israel-Turkey Relations Cool Turkish Media’s Antisemitism?

August 20, 2022 1:25 pm
0

Nuclear Talks: Iran Backs Down on IRGC Terror Listing, US Official Says

avatar by i24 News

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran on Sep. 22, 2010. Photo: Reuters/Morteza Nikoubazl/File photo

i24 News Tehran backed down from asking the United States to remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Washington’s terrorist blacklist, according to US media.

A senior US administration official told CNN News that the request was not included in Iran’s response to the draft deal proposed by the European Union earlier this week.

Last month, US President Joe Biden made it clear that he was committed to keeping the IRGC designated as a terrorist group even if the price to pay was the non-renewal of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement, which his predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of.

According to the report, Tehran also withdrew its request to remove certain companies associated with the IRGC from the terrorist list.

Related coverage

August 18, 2022 4:06 pm
0

UAE-Israel Trade Reaches $1.4 Billion This Year So Far, Surpassing All of 2021

Bilateral trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached $1.407 billion in the first seven months of 2022, surpassing...

“We are closer to a nuclear deal than two weeks ago, but there are still disagreements between the parties,” the US official said.

Iran International, a Saudi-funded opposition Iranian media outlet said last week that Iran’s response to the EU draft proposal would not satisfy Western powers, in particular Washington.

But Iran appears to have accepted the proposed solution to the question of inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency, with financial guarantees.

In Israel, it is believed that the US is waiting for the green light from Iran to show a willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, Jerusalem fears Washington will compromise first.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.