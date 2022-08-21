Sunday, August 21st | 24 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s International Airport Vows to Cut Hours-Long Check-In Queues With Digital Kiosks

Why I Believe in Carolyn Maloney

Cyprus Strikes Deal to Buy Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System

Olympic Gymnast Strikes Gold for Israel at European Championship in Munich

NSO Lays Off 100 Employees, CEO Shalev Hulio to Step Down

Israel, Lebanon Close to Deal on Maritime Border: Report

Israeli Bus Targeted by Gunshots in West Bank

Zelensky Warns of ‘Ugly’ Russian Attack as Ukraine Prepares to Mark Independence

Daughter of Ultra-Nationalist Russian Ideologue Killed in Suspected Car Bomb Attack: Investigators

Nuclear Talks: Iran Backs Down on IRGC Terror Listing, US Official Says

August 21, 2022 12:27 pm
0

Olympic Gymnast Strikes Gold for Israel at European Championship in Munich

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Illustrative: Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat at a 2018 competition in France. Photo: Aristoi / Wikimedia Commons

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat on Sunday won a gold medal in men’s floor exercise final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Munich, Germany.

“You are a champion! Great pride!,” congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The Ukrainian-born Israeli athlete who just recovered from an injury came in first posting a 14.966 score overtaking that of Hungarian gymnast Krisztofer Meszaros coming in second place and that of British athlete Jake Jarman in third place.

“I’m very happy to be back for the first big competition since the Olympics and I’m glad I did a good exercise,” Dolgopyat told Israeli news portal N12. “I would especially like to thank my physiotherapist who rehabilitated me in just two weeks from a leg injury.”

Related coverage

August 21, 2022 3:57 pm
0

Israel’s International Airport Vows to Cut Hours-Long Check-In Queues With Digital Kiosks

Israel on Monday announced plans upgrade its main international airport with digital tech booths to cut hours-long waiting times for...

Dolgopyat’s score came weeks after the gymnast was not able to partake in competitions as he had been diagnosed with a foot injury. Last year, Dolgopyat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the country’s first gold medal since Athens in 2004, and its first in artistic gymnastics. The Olympic gold medalist in December received the Light of Israel award at Israel’s Foreign Ministry for representing the country around the world by excelling in his professional field.

“Incredibly proud of gymnast Artem Dolgopyat for winning the gold medal at the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich,” tweeted Yaki Lopez, Head of Public Diplomacy at the Israel Embassy in Berlin. “It is more than symbolic that almost 50 years to the day after the Munich massacre, an Israeli athlete sings the Israeli anthem from the top of the podium.”

On Sept. 5, a 50th anniversary ceremony is being planned in Munich to commemorate the 11 Israeli athletes who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Meanwhile, relatives of the Israeli athletes killed at the games remain locked in a disagreement with the German government over compensation and plan to boycott the main memorial ceremony.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.